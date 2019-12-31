Ana Maria Abril, 87

BISBEE—Ana Maria Abril passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 surrounded by loving family in her home. She was born to Antonio and Panchita Verdugo in Bisbee on September 12, 1932 and she lived in Bisbee most of her life. Ana is remembered dearly by family and friends for her infectious laugh and warm, loving spirit. She worked as a secretary in Phoenix after she graduated from Bisbee High School in 1952. Ana married Manuel Romero Abril Jr. in 1957. Their marriage of 55 years was filled with love and respect, and was an inspiration to those around them. She was a devoted member of St. Patrick’s Church and donated her time as the school librarian and other church activities. Ana worked in and outside the home to supplement the family income while raising children. She worked at Greenway School as a teacher’s aide for ten years, and retired in 1995.
Ana is survived by her children, Margaret Webb, Manuel, and Cathy Adams of Tucson, Vicente (Carolyn Harris) of Bisbee, and Jorge (Sherry Ray) of Phoenix, grandchildren, Chris “Binky”, Amanda, Ana, Alexandra, Rachel, Laura, Austin, her co-caretaker Carrie Gibbons, and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Thresa Gil, Isabel Torres, Sara Bradley, and Rudy Verdugo of Bisbee. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her siblings Marylou Barragan, Antonio, and Richard Verdugo. Her memory shall be forever treasured in our hearts.
Services will be held on January 3, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Church in Bisbee – Rosary at 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 10:30 a.m. A gathering in the church hall will follow the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in the name of Ana Maria Abril to the University of Arizona Cancer Center – at (520) 621-5491 https:/cancercenter.arizona.edu/.
