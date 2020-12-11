Ana Marie Clark, 77
SIERRA VISTA — Ana Marie Clark, 77, of Sierra Vista passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Ana was born on December 15, 1942. She grew up in Douglas, Arizona where she met her dream boat, George W Clark in 1962. They celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this past September. They moved to Sierra Vista in 1968. She was a loving and devoted mother, the true meaning of a Domestic Goddess to her daughters Soraya and Ana. Ana loved to cook, garden and was an avid reader. She had a great thirst for knowledge, always a student. She was very committed to the success of running the family business. She was a big fan of farmers markets, Dillards and going to the movies, she always looked forward to her popcorn and coke. Ana had a strong Christian faith and was patient to share it with others. She adored and was so proud of her three grandsons, Brent, Seth and Zachary.
Ana was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Elena, Elvida, Pete and Leo. She is survived by her husband, George; her daughters, Soraya (Tim) Doser of Sierra Vista, Ana (Ken) Keener of Wiesbaden, Germany; and her grandsons, Brent Doser of Tucson, Arizona, Seth Doser of Gilbert, Arizona and Zachary of Wiesbaden Germany.
“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed, and held so dear.”
