Anastacio Salaiz, 73

DOUGLAS — Anastacio Salaiz, (aka, Tachi/Andy), a Naco native passed away on January 29, 2022. He was born in Bisbee, Arizona, on July 1, 1948, to Anastacio M. Salaiz Sr. of Naco, Arizona, and Celia Suarez Salaiz of Naco, Sonora.
Anastacio was the second of four children. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved sister Maria Ramona Salaiz Rodriguez. Surviving siblings are Robert Salaiz (Mary Salaiz) and Oscar Salaiz (Carmen Salaiz).
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Bertha Gomez Salaiz and his five children, Javier Salaiz (Abby Salaiz), Ana Flores (Carlos Flores), Maria Flores (Mark Flores), Monica Solis (Alberto Solis) and Claudia Aguilera (John Aguilera). Anastacio had twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Anastacio graduated from Bisbee High School in 1967. He worked for Phelps Dodge Mining Corporation for 17 years as an underground miner in Bisbee and Safford, Arizona. He also served in the military for over 35 years. He was a member of 8th and 40th Armor Unit and the 2222nd Transportation Company for which he was a mechanic technician and platoon sergeant, for the third platoon of Douglas, Arizona. He served two overseas tours including Operation Desert Storm in 1990 to 1991 and Iraqi Freedom in 2003 to 2004. Anastacio was also assigned to guard duty in Operation Jumpstart before retiring from the National Guard in July of 2008 as Sergeant First Class.
He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life is scheduled for February 7 and 8, 2022. A Rosary to be held at 6:00 p.m. on February 7 at Espinoza Funeral Home located at 1094 highway 92, Bisbee, Arizona. A funeral mass will be held the following day, February 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.at the Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church, located at 1425 E. Yaqui Street, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650. Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery located at 1300 S. Buffalo Soldier Trail in Sierra Vista.