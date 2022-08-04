Andrea Avelina Ramirez-Wasson, 79

SIERRA VISTA — Andrea Wasson was a beautiful woman who took care of herself, knowing that appearances and health counts. She believed in enriching her mind, body, and soul. She traveled throughout Europe, Mexico and Turkey and sought knowledge always wherever she lived. She was bilingual in Spanish and English but also dabbled in Turkish, French, German, Greek, Italian and Aztec languages.

She left an impact on the lives of those who loved her and knew her, especially her family and students. Her students simply called her “Maestra” or Teacher not as a formal address but as an endearment. She came from humble beginning in Zacatecas, Mexico but later in her twenties while in the US she got her GED. In her Thirties she attended Cochise College, NAU and ASU. Her education culminated into two master’s degrees one in Education and the second in English as a Second language. She taught in San Antonio Texas, Yuma, Arizona, and San Carlos Indian Reservation. She also worked at Ft Huachuca as an administrative assistant in the 1970s.

