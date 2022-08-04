Andrea Avelina Ramirez-Wasson, 79

SIERRA VISTA — Andrea Wasson was a beautiful woman who took care of herself, knowing that appearances and health counts. She believed in enriching her mind, body, and soul. She traveled throughout Europe, Mexico and Turkey and sought knowledge always wherever she lived. She was bilingual in Spanish and English but also dabbled in Turkish, French, German, Greek, Italian and Aztec languages.
She left an impact on the lives of those who loved her and knew her, especially her family and students. Her students simply called her “Maestra” or Teacher not as a formal address but as an endearment. She came from humble beginning in Zacatecas, Mexico but later in her twenties while in the US she got her GED. In her Thirties she attended Cochise College, NAU and ASU. Her education culminated into two master’s degrees one in Education and the second in English as a Second language. She taught in San Antonio Texas, Yuma, Arizona, and San Carlos Indian Reservation. She also worked at Ft Huachuca as an administrative assistant in the 1970s.
In her spare time, while in Germany she directed a Mexican Folkloric dance group that entertained Americans and Germans through their membership in the Mexican American German Club. She also worked in directing Mexican dramas while in Ft Wayne, Indiana.
She was a fierce advocate of human rights and fought for the rights of Farm Workers. She loved all types of art, classical music, going to the casino, gardening, working for political campaigns. She enjoyed watching archeological and historical documentaries and historical period dramas. Her favorite Author was Carl Sagan, and she wrote two books herself. One language book “Spanish for Lovers” and “Lest We Forget” a book on Aztec symbols and origins.
She is survived by her mother Maria Hernandez (99 yrs old), her daughter Carmen and her siblings Terry, Paulina, Luis, Carlos, and Tito. She is also survived by her cat Stancy and her dog Woofy, both named after the characters in the movie Amadeus about her favorite composer Mozart. She also had fond memories of all her good and bad students. She enjoyed teaching/ mentoring/ tutoring up unto her 70s.
She was grateful for the care given to her by Debbie and her family as well as Beatriz. Her family is particularly grateful to the loving and kind caregivers at Healing Hearts who made her comfortable at her time of death.
Jensen’s Sierra Vista Mortuary Sunday August 7, 2022, at 10 AM.