PEARCE — Andrea L. Steele-Soderquist, 77, of Pearce, Arizona, died unexpectedly on July 9th, 2021. She was born December 11, 1943, in Great Lakes, Illinois. Andrea grew up in Waukegan, Illinois and was a long-time employee at the family-owned 1st National Bank of Waukegan, working her way up to Vice President. While living in Hawaii, she worked on an early compute system for the Air Force.
Being an adventurous spirit, she traveled throughout the US and Mexico, and lived in various regions throughout the US. Andrea spent many summers canoeing, swimming, and relaxing at the Steele family's cabin in Michigan. She also earned both Private and Commercial Pilot's Licenses, and had many escapades in her MG convertible.
Andrea, her husband Jim, and mother Berta, raised, trained, and showed Paso Fino horses with their business Steele's Noble Steeds in Antioch, Illinois. In 2004, they retired to a beautiful homestead in Pearce, Arizona with amazing views of the Dragoon Mountains and Cochise Stronghold. She was an active volunteer with the Spitfires, benefitting the local fire district. Andrea loved spending time with Jim and their dogs, as well as their Arizona neighbors and friends.
Andrea is survived by her husband James; James' children Laura Garcia and James Soderquist Jr, and grandchildren; sisters-in-law Connie (Michael) Spoden and Peggy Evans; sisters Joan (Bob) Van Lieshout and Roberta Steele; brother John (Peggy) Steele; and a plethora of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Berta Steele, and father, John Steele.
At her request, there will be no service held. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortury.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.