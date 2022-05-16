Andrew Allan Church, 45

SIERRA VISTA — Andrew Allan Church, age 45, passed away on 10 May 2022, in Sierra Vista, Cochise County, Arizona.
Born to Allan L. Church and Janet F. (Oldfield) Church on 28 March 1977 at Ft. Sill, Comanche County, Oklahoma, the second of two children, Andrew grew up in Lawton, Oklahoma; Geilenkirchen, Neu Ulm, and Schwaebisch Gmuend, West Germany; Ft. Lewis, Washington; and Sierra Vista, Arizona. He later resided in the Phoenix metro area before returning to Sierra Vista in 2014.
Andrew was active in Boy Scouts of America both in Germany and Ft Huachuca, Arizona, earning his Eagle Scout before graduating from Buena High School, Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1995. Andrew attended DeVry University, Phoenix, Arizona prior to enlisting in the US Air Force in 1996. Trained as a Ground Radio & Communications Technician, Andrew was honorably discharged for medical reasons in 1997. He returned to DeVry University and then attended Glendale Community College.
Electronics and computing remained Andrew’s greatest interests, though he was also a talented photographer, and assisted his father in restoring classic cars. Andrew earned green belts in Hapkido and Tae Kwon Do from White Tiger Martial Arts Academy in Sierra Vista.
Andrew is survived by his parents, Allan and Janet Church of Sierra Vista, Arizona; his sister and her husband, Shara and John Forrister, Prosser, Washington; nieces Lilah Forrister and Rachel Forrister; uncles Randy Oldfield, Timothy (Catherine) Oldfield, and Elmer Dale (Laura) Church.
A celebration of Andrew’s life will be held 27 May 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Jensen’s Mortuary, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Interment will be in Prosser, Washington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wreaths Across America (https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org) or a charity of individual choice. You may leave a message for the family at https://www.jensensmortuary.com/.