Andrew Dutkiewicz, 62

HEREFORD — Andrew Dutkiewicz of Hereford, died Wednesday February 10, 2021.
Born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, he resided in Sierra Vista, for 15 years. He owned his own business “See Bright Windows”.
He is survived by his mother, Mary L. Stillwell, sister Jackie Colna and her husband Ted, cousin Bob Orgill and many others, one niece and five nephews.
Preceded in death by his father John Dutkiewicz, brother John Dutkiewicz, and his grandparents.
