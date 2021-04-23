Andrew James Schwarz, 67

TUCSON — Andrew James Schwarz passed away in Tucson, Arizona on April 19, 2021 from lung cancer at age 67. He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to James H. Schwarz and Rose H. (Patterson) Schwarz on January 15, 1954. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents and four of his brothers: Steven, Jeffrey, Christopher and Timothy Schwarz, and is survived by his children: James, Nathaniel and Victoria Schwarz and families, and by his brother, Anthony (Monica) Schwarz and family.

Andrew grew up in Bisbee, Arizona and worked in Sierra Vista, Arizona and Benson, Arizona before relocating to Silver City, New Mexico, later retiring from his employment there. Andrew loved his family, the outdoors and fishing, and he will be greatly missed.

Andrew will be cremated, and there will be a private family service at a later date.

