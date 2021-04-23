Andrew James Schwarz, 67

TUCSON — Andrew James Schwarz passed away in Tucson, Arizona on April 19, 2021 from lung cancer at age 67. He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to James H. Schwarz and Rose H. (Patterson) Schwarz on January 15, 1954. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents and four of his brothers: Steven, Jeffrey, Christopher and Timothy Schwarz, and is survived by his children: James, Nathaniel and Victoria Schwarz and families, and by his brother, Anthony (Monica) Schwarz and family.
Andrew grew up in Bisbee, Arizona and worked in Sierra Vista, Arizona and Benson, Arizona before relocating to Silver City, New Mexico, later retiring from his employment there. Andrew loved his family, the outdoors and fishing, and he will be greatly missed.
Andrew will be cremated, and there will be a private family service at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.