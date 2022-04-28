Angel Louis ‘Lou’ Colon-Mateo, 88

SIERRA VISTA — Angel Louis Colon-Mateo, better known as Lou, peacefully passed in his sleep, on 25 April 2022. He was 88. Born on 18 July 1933 to Luis and Marie Colon-Mateo in Salinas, Puerto Rico.
He joined the U.S. Army, and started by playing the trumpet in the Army band, an Infantryman, then a (DSTE) Operator/Repairer. He retired as a Master Sergeant (E8) with 30 years’ service. He was a Korean War Veteran, (BAR) serving with the 25 INF RGMT. He earned numerous military citations including: Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2 OLC), Korean Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (9th Award), Presidential Unit Citation, (ROK), Combat Infantryman’s Badge. He then worked 10 years for the State of Arizona, DES after his Army retirement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Salpointe Council 4584, Honorary Life Member 4th degree. He was an Arizona District Deputy with the Knights of Columbus for 4 years, as well as Council Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator. He was also a Life Member of VFW Post 9972/10342, DAV Chapter Fry #14, PAV Arizona Chapter 155191. He was a Boy Scout Leader for over 10 years from the Presidio of San Francisco, California, to Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey, to Camp Tuscany, Italy. During his post at Ft. Baker, he met Barbara Castillo at a Red Cross Dance in October of 1958 and they were married on July 11, 1959 at the Chapel on the Presidio of San Francisco joining them together for 62 ½ years of marriage. They traveled together from San Francisco, California to Worms West Germany with many multiple stops in between. His last duty assignment was with the Army Intelligence Command, Ft. Huachuca, they bought a home and retired in Sierra Vista. He is survived by his wife Barbara, son Michael Louis Colon-Mateo, wife Deborah, granddaughter, Dionicia Marie, and grandson, Michael Louis ll. He also leaves behind two younger brothers, George Colon wife Maria, and Louie Colon and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Luis and Maria Colon-Mateo, older sisters, Alicia, Ester, and younger brother Eddie.
Visitation will be Wednesday 4 May 2022 from 3PM to 6PM with a Rosary at 5:30 at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Family and Friends are asked to meet on Thursday morning May 5, 2022 at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church for the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Rites of Committal with Military Honors will be at 12 noon at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery 1300 Buffalo Trail Sierra Vista, Arizona. Following the service, Luncheon will be served at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Madonna Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if you make a donation in Lou’s name to your favorite charity.