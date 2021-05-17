Angela "Angie" Molina, 46

WILLCOX — Angela "Angie" Molina of Willcox passed away in Tucson on May 8, 2021 at the age of 46. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Jim Richard Porretta and Judy Victoria (nee Sheehan) Porretta. Angie enjoyed the outdoors, loved her family and always enjoyed family time with her daughters and grandson. She was one of the favorite waitresses at G Ma D's in Willcox before they closed.
On May 27, 2000 in Willcox she married Mico Molina who survives her. She is also survived by her daughters Mica ( Joshua) McAndrew and Cora Molina both of Willcox and her grandson Grayson McAndrew. Her father Jim (Jane) Porretta and her brothers Michael Porretta, Louie (Donna) Porretta, Tony ( Jody) Porretta and J.R. (Grace) Reed also survive her. Preceding her in death was her mother Judy Porretta in 2018 and her son Anthony. A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Willcox Elks Lodge. You may bring food to share. Thank You. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com