Angela Kristen Repphun, 53
SIERRA VISTA—Angela Kristen Repphun was born March 9, 1966 at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. She lived in Washington, DC, Maryland, Stuttgart, Germany and Virginia growing up. She graduated from Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, Virginia in 1984. When she was in Sierra Vista, she attended classes at Cochise College. She married Jim Hill in September 1986, moving to Suffolk, Virginia and raising her family. After their divorce, she moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona until her death. She worked at Brake Masters and Lawley Ford in Sierra Vista. Angela loved cars, especially Ford Mustangs, and was mechanically inclined and enjoyed helping people and loved her family. She suffered from COPD and went into rejection after a bilateral lung transplant. Her eldest daughter, Brianne, was her devoted caretaker during the last 6 months of her life.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Reuben and Alice Degenhardt and paternal grandparents, Harold and Carolyn Repphun, and nephew, Daniel C. Fowler.
She is survived by her mother and step dad, Sharon and Jim Mabery (Sierra Vista, Arizona), and father Ron Repphun (Sandra)(Riverview, Florida), and two daughters, Brianne Repphun (Mesa, Arizona) and Danielle Repphun (Sierra Vista, Arizona), sister Maria Fowler-Martin (Cave Creek, Arizona) and step brother Bryon Mabery (Meredith) (Litchfield Park, Arizona) along with her beloved partner for 12 years, Tom Abruzzo and his 4 children, Josh (stationed in Japan), Thomas Jr, Ashley and Krista Abruzzo.
A gathering of family and friends for Angela will be at Hatfield Funeral Home on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:00 P.M.-3:00 P.M. followed by a Mass of a Christian Burial at St Andrew the Apostle Monday, January 20 at 12:00 P.M. at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista with Fr. Greg Adolf as the officiant.
