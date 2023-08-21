Angela Marie Brown, 53

HUACHUCA CITY—Angela Marie Brown (formerly Kline), 53, passed away quietly in her sleep at her home in Huachuca City, Arizona on 6 August 2023, succumbing to Melanooma after battling the disease for almost seven years.

Left with decades of fond and colorful memories of her are her beloved husband, Duane Brown, and their two sons, Adam-Kline-Koch and Austin Brown (along with Ashley, Lorenzo, and Laralee); mother, Ruth Kline; brother, Daniel Kline and his wife Christy, and sons Owen and Dax. She is also survived by Roy Galindo who was like a son to her, and sister-in-law Laura Wilhite and husband, Johnny.

