Angela Marie Brown, 53

HUACHUCA CITY—Angela Marie Brown (formerly Kline), 53, passed away quietly in her sleep at her home in Huachuca City, Arizona on 6 August 2023, succumbing to Melanooma after battling the disease for almost seven years.
Left with decades of fond and colorful memories of her are her beloved husband, Duane Brown, and their two sons, Adam-Kline-Koch and Austin Brown (along with Ashley, Lorenzo, and Laralee); mother, Ruth Kline; brother, Daniel Kline and his wife Christy, and sons Owen and Dax. She is also survived by Roy Galindo who was like a son to her, and sister-in-law Laura Wilhite and husband, Johnny.
Angela was predeceased by her loving father David Kline, Her maternal grandparents John and Elsie Wise, and Paternal Grandparents Louie and Donna Kline.
“Angie”, as she was known to those closest to her, was born on 24 December 1969 in Rochester, Indiana to her parents David and Ruth Kline.
At three and a half years old, she anxiously anticipated the arrival of her new baby brother and only sibling, Daniel Kline. She was thrilled to have a baby brother that while he was only a few months old, she wanted to show him the world around him. Taking him in her little arms, she leapt to a nearby bed from his crib and miraculously, they survived both the jump and the subsequent parental despair. Angie would continue this pattern of jumping into the great unknown and bringing her brother along for the ride a few more times.
Angie loved her father and had always looked up to his career in the US Army. After graduating Buena High School in Sierra Vista in 1988, she took perhaps the biggest of leaps when she joined the United States Navy. The Navy would take her to Iceland and Maryland, and while home on leave she convinced her brother to join the Air Force. The two would share this bond of military service throughout their lives. However, Angie decided that military life wasn't for her, and she left the Navy to pursue other interests. Her life then changed dramatically after the birth of her first son, Adam, and she relished her role in being a mother. She was kind, loving and fierce all at once. This became something of a precursor to her finding the passion she would immediately pursue as a career.
In 1996, she married the love of her life, Duane Brown, at the chapel on Fort Huachuca. The two of them built a loving home and had a second son, Austin. Angie threw her whole heart into her family just like she did with everything else she did. She loved “her boys” and tried her best to make the family strong and give them everything she could. For the first and only time, Angie followed her brother’s leap by graduating from the University of Arizona in 2010 with a degree in education. This proved to be a springboard into her lifelong passion — teaching children. She absolutely loved being a fourth grade teacher, First at Huachuca City Elementary before becoming an integral part of the Elgin Elementary family. She dedicated herself to inspiring her kids to be all they could be, and many would routinely seek her out to thank her long after they had graduated from her class.
She Brought the mobile Vietnam Veteran Memorial to Sierra vista to honor her father.
Services are on 8 September 2023 at 2:00 pm at the VA Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Interment to follow for immediate family. Reception will be at the VFW on 549 Veterans Dr, Sierra Vista, Arizona.