Angelika Lopez, 60

SIERRA VISTA — On Sunday, May 29th, 2022, Angelika Lopez, loving wife, and mother of two daughters, was called to Heaven on her birthday, she peacefully passed in her sleep at the age of 60.
Angelika was born in Schesslitz Germany on May 29th, 1962, to her late parents Ottilie and Paul Buga, Oma and Opa respectively.
In addition to her parents, Angelika was preceded by her daughter Rebecca K. Lopez.
Angelika is survived by her husband Rene of 39 years, daughter Michelle Lopez, and two sisters Roswitta Popp and Rosemary Brown.
Early in her life she met Rene in Bamberg, Germany, they married and had a family which was then followed by experiencing a US Army spouse environment while supporting her husband's military career of 21 years.
Angelika had been a resident of many military communities in the US and abroad and lived in Sierra Vista, Arizona since August of 1995.
Her primary passion was to sing Germanic songs of praise to our Lord Jesus Christ, in addition she loved baking and gardening.
Angelika contributed to the community by doing general volunteer work with the SV school system and Saint Andrews Catholic Church.
Angelika's educational accomplishments include graduating with High Honors from the School of Midwives located at Bamberg, GE in 1982 and graduating with High Honors as a Registered Nurse earning her AAS degree from the Cochise College Registered Nurse Program in May of 2009.
Her employment endeavors included working as a Midwife at Diakonie Krankenhaus in Bad Kreuznach, GE and as a Sierra Vista Unified School System librarian assistant. She worked most recently as a confectionery baker at the German Cafe and waitress at the Hummingbird Grill Restaurant both located in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Family, Friends, and well-wishers are asked to meet on Monday morning June 13th, 2022, at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church for funeral services.
The Stations of the Cross prayers will start at 10:00 AM followed by the Requiem Mass at 10:30 AM.
Angelika's cremated remains will then immediately be taken across the church campus courtyard and placed in a niche located in the Saint Andrews Prayer Garden Columbarium.
We request that in lieu of flowers a charitable donation be made to Hearts of Gould Animal Haven, Huachuca City Arizona. Telephone: (520) 277-8066; Email address: heartsofgould@gmail.com