Angelina Vasquez Durazo, 73
FRUITA— Angelina Vasquez Durazo, of Fruita, CO, sadly passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born to Miguel and Emma Vasquez in Sonora, Mexico. Angelina attended Douglas schools where she met and married Daniel R. Durazo on June 1, 1963. They had four beautiful children, three sons and one daughter. Her greatest loves were her faith in God, her children, and her grandchildren. She had a deep passion for poetry writing and had become a published poet. She loved volunteering at the church and helping the less fortunate. She enjoyed writing, reading, camping, fishing, and going to yard sales with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Romero Durazo; sons, Daniel Desiderio Durazo and Ricardo Vasquez Durazo; her parents, Miguel and Emma Vasquez; and brothers, Martin Vasquez and Jose Angel Stevens. She is survived by her son, Eduardo Durazo; daughter, Elizabeth and husband Darryl Lytle; and grandchildren, Erica and husband Drew Fowler, Anthony Durazo, Alexandria Vann, Courtney Espinosa, and Desaree Ochoa. Great-grandchildren, Elena Fowler, Landon Fowler, Annabel Smith, Brandon Durazo, Poseidon Durazo, Atlas Durazo, and Athena Durazo. Along with multiple brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, July 12 at Noon with a rosary preceding at 11:15 a.m. at St. Andrews Apostle Catholic Church located at 800 Taylor Dr., Sierra Vista, AZ 85635. Burial at Cochise Memorial Gardens and Celebration of Life to follow back at St. Andrew’s Church.
