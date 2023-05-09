Angelita R Morales, 88

TUCSON—Angelita passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 03, 2023 at Tucson Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona. She was born on August 02, 1934 in Douglas, Arizona to Patricio and Victoriana Reyes. Angelita, known as Angie to the community, was an outgoing, compassionate, and caring woman. Having worked almost 50 years as a sales clerk and manager of Marlin’s Saddle Shop, Angie would always greet customers with a smile on her face and anyone who met her would undoubtedly remember her friendliness.
Angie was also a lifelong, active member in her church, Maranatha, and led a woman’s weekly prayer meeting. Angie was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Antonio (Tony) Morales; her brother, Raul Reyes; sister, Josefina R Ramirez; and sister, Ofelia R Gaytan. She is survived by her beloved son, Raul (Lupe) Montaño; beloved nephew, Gerardo (Jerry) R Ramirez; ex-daughter in law, Lulu Montaño; granddaughter, Yuvi (Mario) Machado; grandson, Raul (Nathaly) Montaño Jr.; granddaughter Angelica (Benjamin) Bermudez; and numerous great grandchildren. Angelita will be incredibly missed by those who loved her dearly.
Services will be held Saturday, May 13th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Maranatha Church on 527 5th St with Pastor Marco Antonio Noriega officiating. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.Brownpagemortuary.com(http://www.brownpagemortuary.com/). The family would like to thank the staff of Tucson Medical Center, Pastor Marco Antonio Noriega, and Mr. David Escarcega Brown Page Mortuary Funeral Director for all their help and support shown to Angelita and the family during this difficult time.