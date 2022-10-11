Angie Tovar (Tinoco), 55

BENSON — On October 9, 2022, Angie Tovar (Tinoco) passed away with her family by her bedside in Tucson, Arizona. Our entire family is devastated that she passed suddenly, though we are attempting to find peace in that she is no longer in pain. Angie, a twin, was born to Manuel and Erlinda Tovar on December 22, 1966 in Los Angeles, California. Angie is best known for her genuine, authentic and nurturing personality. She was a natural protector for those she loved and those that were fortunate to be her friend. She was incredibly generous and thoughtful, putting everyone, especially her family before herself. If you spoke to Angie you were sure to have heard her brag about her grandbabies that she absolutely adored. Angie is going to be greatly missed.
Angie was predeceased by her father Manuel Tovar; her step-father John Villareal and her partner Oscar Rodriguez.
Angie is survived by her children Chris (Michelle) Valdez, Geneiveve (Michael) Rodriguez, Desiree Rodriguez, Erlinda [Matthew] Buck; her nieces that she raised as her own Bibiana (Andrew) Ronquillo and Rachel (Albin) Delic; her grandchildren Elijah, Moses and Amaya Hauss, Isaiah Salazar, Isaac Rodriguez, Jaaliyah Tarpley, Athena and Aiden Buck, Faye and Dean Valdez, Joseph, Jordan and Briella Ronquillo and Aviana and Tavin Delic; her mother Erlinda Villareal; her siblings- twin sister Aurelia Tovar, Manuel Tovar, Rona (Raymond) Conchas and many more loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Benson VFW on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 2PM.