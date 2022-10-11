Angie Tovar (Tinoco), 55

BENSON — On October 9, 2022, Angie Tovar (Tinoco) passed away with her family by her bedside in Tucson, Arizona. Our entire family is devastated that she passed suddenly, though we are attempting to find peace in that she is no longer in pain. Angie, a twin, was born to Manuel and Erlinda Tovar on December 22, 1966 in Los Angeles, California. Angie is best known for her genuine, authentic and nurturing personality. She was a natural protector for those she loved and those that were fortunate to be her friend. She was incredibly generous and thoughtful, putting everyone, especially her family before herself. If you spoke to Angie you were sure to have heard her brag about her grandbabies that she absolutely adored. Angie is going to be greatly missed.

