SIERRA VISTA—Anita G. Trujillo, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Anita was born in Benson, Arizona and raised by her mother, Concepción Guerra, along with two sisters Alice and Caro. Anita graduated from Benson High School in 1953 and married her high school sweetheart, John, in 1955. Soon after, she and her husband were stationed in Virginia Beach, Virginia where she gave birth to her daughter while John completed his service in the U.S. Navy. Anita and her husband moved back to Sierra Vista, Arizona where her 2 sons were born. Anita was a kind, generous, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was often found in the stands cheering and supporting at various sporting events, dance recitals, and graduations. Anita's last days were difficult, but with her husband at her bedside and visits from all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren she was surrounded by their love and laughter as they reminisced with stories and memories of fun times. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John C. Trujillo; her daughter Anna Maxey-Monk(Thomas), son Arthur Trujillo (Cheryl), and son John Trujillo (Olivia). She leaves seven grandchildren, Amanda LeBlanc, Kristen Maxey (Brianne), John S. Trujillo (Candace), Lina Trujillo, Jordan Trujillo, Taylor Sedillos(Jeff), and Daniel Escobar, and three great-grandchildren Leia, Harmony and Evan.
Services will be at St. Andrews The Apostle Church on Taylor Drive in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Rosary at 1:15pm and Mass at 2:00pm.Reception to follow.
