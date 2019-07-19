Anita Marcum, 62

ELFRIDA —
Anita Marcum, age 62, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 after a 6 week hospitalization and a hard fought battle with congestive heart failure surrounded by loving family. During these six weeks she had family by her side. Her belief in the LDS church helped her through these difficult times. Anita was greeted in heaven by her big brother James, mother Dorothy and her lost love Ron Davis.
Anita is survived by 2 sisters Colleen Chandler and Karen Connolly, brother Robert Chandler (wife Lupe), daughter Jennifer Thomas, grandson Christian Toth, and 3 great grandchildren nieces and nephews: Samantha, Karina, Sean and Shawn. All she loved and touched deeply.
She was born February 7, 1957 in Roswell, New Mexico to Vernon and Dorothy Chandler. She eventually came to call Arizona home. She loved the sunrises/sunsets, beautiful mountain vistas and quiet of Elfrida.
She had an adventurous spirit and was the first to ride the terrifying roller coaster or the highest water slide. She loved camping and exploring nature. Anita loved people. She never met a stranger and was gifted at making friends. She was generous, almost to a fault, yet humble and always looking for ways to do more. Anita was a wonderful cook and shared her meals with those who were sick, old, or just people she knew worked hard and would be too tired to cook for themselves. Her amazing green thumb allowed her to have an oasis in the desert. Friends who asked her secret were often amazed at her tobacco tea and various liquors she used to keep her plants so lush.
Anita made a living as a waitress and house keeper most of her life. Her quick wit and sense of humor made her a favorite with her customers. She was the queen of comebacks, one liners and jokes. Her ability to make people laugh will be some of the fondest memories her loved ones will have.
Her life was a living example of Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Please join us in celebrating her life July 26, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Unity of the Huachucas 7487 E. Larkspur Lane Hereford, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
