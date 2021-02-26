Anita W. (Lemke) Rosenbaum, 91

WHETSTONE — Anita W. (Lemke) Rosenbaum, age 91, of Whetstone, Arizona, passed away Feb. 23, 2021. She was a long-time Arizona resident and co-managed an area swap meet for many years. She and her late husband were also dog handlers and frequently entered dog shows across the Southwest and West Coast.
Anita was born in Pritzwalk, Germany. She immigrated to the United States through Berlin in 1952 after falling in love with, and marrying, an American soldier. One of her favorite stories was how she arrived in New York with their son and expected to meet her husband, only to find out he was waiting for her at her sister’s home in Michigan.
Despite growing up during World War II and post-war Germany, Anita had a great sense of humor and zest for life. She was a very generous, caring person who enjoyed the love and company of her neighbors and her faithful companion, Spike, a German shepherd.
She was predeceased by her husband, Leslie J. “Les” Rosenbaum, a retired Army commander who served with distinction in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam and was president of Berlin Vets for many years; and her son, Lothar Rosenbaum, an artist whose work appeared in national magazines and was on display at public libraries.
She is survived by her grandson, Richard Rosenbaum Becker and her great-grandchildren, Griffin and Jenna Becker, all of Las Vegas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center, which provides for emergency medical care and rehabilitation of shelter pets in Cochise County. A private service is planned in the days ahead.
