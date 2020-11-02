SIERRA VISTA — Ann Hatfield, 83 passed away peacefully October 30, 2020 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was born September 9, 1937 in Palestine, Texas to Clyde and Anni Lou Bairfield. On April 4, 1953 in Rusk, Texas, Ann married her longtime friend and love, Carlton A. Hatfield Sr., who preceded her in death in July 1983.
Carl and Ann along with their three boys, Carl Jr., Jeff and Mark moved from Tucson to Sierra Vista in February 1967. In March they opened Sierra Vista's first funeral home and ambulance service. Soon to follow they opened a home health care rental and supply business offering oxygen, wheelchairs, hospital beds, etc., to the community. Ann was a member of the Sierra Vista Business Women's Club and the Sierra Vista Community Hospital Women's Auxiliary. Alongside Carl, she loved this community and serving people. Ann continued to run Hatfield Funeral Home after Carl Sr.'s death until 1996. She retired and spent her later years gardening, traveling and just enjoying family and life. She had a warm smile and welcoming personality. Her compassion and care for all will be deeply missed by many.
Ann was preceded in death by Carl Sr., both of her parents and numerous other relatives.
Ann is survived by her sons, Carl Jr., Jeff (Terri), Mark (Gail); great granddaughter, Sienna; nephew Carey (Candace) Hatfield all of Sierra Vista; her sisters, Shirley K of Tucson, Arizona, Gail of Palestine, Texas and sister-in-law Joan Barker of Jacksonville, Texas; close friends Gail Vaishville of Ft. Worth, Texas and Debby Dening of Grand Saline, Texas.
We wish to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Monica Vandivort and her staff, Jiovani Contrereas, Reyna Urrea and the entire staff at Golden Oaks Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Home. Celebration of Life services will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home. A private burial will take place following services at Cochise Memory Gardens.
