Ann Marie "NannSea" Patton, 76

PEARCE — On August 4, 2022, NannSea Patton went home to be with Our Lord. She passed quietly at home in Pearce, Arizona, surrounded by family and her faithful pugwa dog Rosie. She was born March 22, 1946, in Escondido, California. She graduated from Ramona High School and Loma Linda University. An accomplished and innovative teacher, she owned and operated the first Christian preschool in Ramona, California, for ten years and helped create an alternative, independent learning center for homeschoolers. After moving to Arizona, she taught ESL at Cochise College in Douglas. Later she went back to school and became a registered nurse, working at hospitals in Bisbee, Sierra Vista, and Willcox before moving into hospice and home health care. NannSea was a proud grandma to her only grandson and adored looking after him during his preschool years, always seeking creative ways to pass on her joy of learning and thirst for knowledge. In her later years, she became an accomplished artist. Her acrylic paintings have shown in several galleries in Cochise, Santa Cruz, and Pima counties, as well as in numerous local art shows. Her cannonball gourd ornaments were highly sought after, selling out quickly. She played with the Society for Creative Anachronism where she was known as Selina Marie Sinclair, Bannthegn of Mons Tontirus. She also enjoyed attending Highland Games as a member of Clan MacLachlan. NannSea is survived by her husband of 54 years, Philip Arthur Patton, children Philip "Tad" Patton (Jennifer) of Hereford, Arizona, and Loyetta "Loy" Patton of Tucson, Arizona, and grandson Philip Arthur Patton III. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Norma Burgett of Ramona, California, and was an only child.
No Services are planned. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.