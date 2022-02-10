Anna Goodman, 103

SIERRA VISTA — Anna Goodman, age 103, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2022, at Canyon Vista Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in New York City on July 26, 1918 and was a seven-year resident of Sierra Vista.
Anna survived growing up during the Depression and worked various jobs in New York including at Rockefeller Center and Wall Street until marrying Joseph Goodman on January 18, 1948. They moved to Yonkers, New York where she was a homemaker and threw her energies into raising their children and caring for her family. Eventually going back to work, Anna worked at Salesian Missions in New Rochelle, New York, a non-profit organization that supplies food, water, and medicine for homeless people.
Growing up in an Italian family with five sisters and two brothers she learned and loved to cook. Anna enjoyed cooking, reading, staying current on world events, especially politics, and sewing of which she did some up until she passed away. Often, she was asked her secret to a long life and would reply, “Treat people nice, the Mediterranean Diet, and cook with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and onions. Drown yourself in onions for a good complexion.”
Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Joseph Goodman, and sisters Carmela Shannon, Gertrude Carlo, Mary Marchitelli, Lena Aufiero, Christina Restaino, and her brothers Pasquale and Salvatore Restaino.
Anna is survived by her two sons, James and John, of Sierra Vista, granddaughters Vikki Goodman (Rick Cleveland) of St. David, Arizona, and Angela Goodman of Renton, Washington, a special person Raquel Wheeler of Sierra Vista, and friend Elsa Partlan of Sierra Vista.
The family thanks Mountain View Gardens Gracious Retirement. The staff members who work there really care about the residents and the family was very pleased with the care and the independent living it provided.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 S. Highway 92 in Sierra Vista from 4 to 6 pm. Interment will be in Yonkers, New York on February 18, 2022.