Anna Louise Garcia, 83

BISBEE—In the early morning hours of April 19th, 2023, Anna Louise Garcia, affectionately known as “Nana”, passed away peacefully at Peppi’s House (hospice) in Tucson, Arizona surrounded by her family. Anna had just turned 83 years old the day before her passing. Anna was born in Bisbee, Arizona to Herminia and Antonio Hirales on April 18th, 1940. She had spent all her life in Bisbee. Anna attended Bisbee Public Schools and that is where she met and then married Richard T. Garcia on July 11th, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bisbee. Together they raised their family in Bisbee.
Besides raising a family, Anna was an active member of St. Patricks’ Church. She sang for the adult choir, in both English and Spanish. She was a member of quite a few clubs and committees in Bisbee. Some include, the Bisbee Puma Booster club, the Exchange club, the Saginaw Revitalization, the Evergreen Cemetery committee, the City of Bisbee General Planning committee, Business and Professional Women’s, to name a few. Anna loved to embroider and was a master at beautiful calligraphy. She was especially fond of music and was one of the original members of the Bisbee Community Chorus. Anna was proud of her “beloved” Bisbee and its heritage.
Anna began working at an early age of 16 at the Lyric Theater and Fort Apache Drive-In. She then went on to work for the Music Box, the Cochise County Treasurer's office, and AJ Gilbert Construction Co. She later became the Volunteer Coordinator and Office Manager at the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum until her retirement in 2013. You would often find her at the museum talking to visitors of the days gone by or an occasional family that had come seeking information of their loved one. She had many stories to tell and often provided further information or anecdotes of people she knew. Anna would offer stories and history of growing up in Bisbee. You can hear her biographical interview today by visiting the Arizona Memory Project online and listening to her many stories growing up and living in Bisbee.
Anna was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Richard T. Garcia and their son, Richard D. Garcia, and sister Amanda Earnest. She is survived by her son, Martin A. Garcia (Mari) of Sahuarita, daughter, Rosanna Nowak (Brian) of Tucson, grandchildren, Stephanie Hernandez (Angel Sr.) of Tucson, Ryan Garcia of Tucson and great-grandchildren Bianca and Angel Hernandez Jr. of Tucson, her brothers, Alfonso Hirales (Delia “Honey”) of Bisbee, and Phillip Hirales (Maria Elena) of Bisbee, and many more extended family members throughout Arizona and beyond.
Services will be held in Bisbee, Arizona at St. Patricks’ Church. A rosary will be held on Friday, June 9th at 6:00 pm and the Catholic burial mass on Saturday June 10th at 9:00 a.m. Anna will be buried alongside her beloved husband and son at Memory Gardens. A reception will be held shortly after graveside services at the St. Patrick’s Church Hall. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations to help cover medical expenses are appreciated. Donations may be sent to Devon Gables, Tucson Arizona – honoring Anna L. Garcia.