Anna Louise Garcia, 83

BISBEE—In the early morning hours of April 19th, 2023, Anna Louise Garcia, affectionately known as “Nana”, passed away peacefully at Peppi’s House (hospice) in Tucson, Arizona surrounded by her family. Anna had just turned 83 years old the day before her passing. Anna was born in Bisbee, Arizona to Herminia and Antonio Hirales on April 18th, 1940. She had spent all her life in Bisbee. Anna attended Bisbee Public Schools and that is where she met and then married Richard T. Garcia on July 11th, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bisbee. Together they raised their family in Bisbee.

Besides raising a family, Anna was an active member of St. Patricks’ Church. She sang for the adult choir, in both English and Spanish. She was a member of quite a few clubs and committees in Bisbee. Some include, the Bisbee Puma Booster club, the Exchange club, the Saginaw Revitalization, the Evergreen Cemetery committee, the City of Bisbee General Planning committee, Business and Professional Women’s, to name a few. Anna loved to embroider and was a master at beautiful calligraphy. She was especially fond of music and was one of the original members of the Bisbee Community Chorus. Anna was proud of her “beloved” Bisbee and its heritage.

