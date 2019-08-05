Anna V. Orlenko , 86

SIERRA VISTA— Anna V. Orlenko passed away on June 27, 2019. She was born in Bulgaria. Anna Orlenko was awarded a Ph.D. in Slavic Linguistics, Clement Ohridsky University, by the Academy of Science, Sofia, Bulgaria in 1979. She received a B.A. and M.A. in Slavic Philology in 1963.
Anna Orlenko's native language was Russian. She was bilingual in Russian and Bulgarian. She was proficient in Russian, Bulgarian, Macedonian, Ukrainian, Serbo-Croatian, and English.
She was a true polyglot in the strictest sense of the word.
Anna Orlenko's teaching career spanned 50 years. She was a language instructor for the Department of Defense. Prior to that, she taught various levels of language course to foreign students in foreign embassies in Sofia. She amassed numerous awards for teaching excellence. Anna also researched and wrote a plethora of scholarly publications pertaining to contrastive linguistics and other linguistic aspects
Anna V. Orlenko is survived by a son, Valentin Popov. A marriage ended in divorce. She had a wry wit and brilliant intellect. Anna V. Orlenko will be profoundly missed.
