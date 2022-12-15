Anne Cotton, 59

SIERRA VISTA—Anne Cotton, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on December 11, 2022 from cancer. Anne was born to Donald and Edeltraud (Marie) McIntosh and raised in Hamilton, Massachusetts. She is the mother to Meagan and Lydia Cotton and loving grandmother to Guinevere and will be remembered for doing all she could for them. She opened her heart to so many things and people. Anne was predeceased by her parents Donald and Marie McIntosh, brother Keith, and brother-in-law Chris Whitmarsh. She is survived by her children Meagan Cotton and Lydia Cotton. Her sisters Ruth (McIntosh) Whitmarsh, Karen (McIntosh) Parker, and Carolyn (McIntosh) Quigley. Brother-in-laws Kevin Quigley and David Parker, and many nieces and nephews. Anne elected to have a private oceanside funeral with her daughters. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Border Animal Rescue of Sierra Vista, Arizona (www.borderanimalrescue.org) as Anne was a cat-lover. Or to the Good Neighbor Alliance homeless shelter of Sierra Vista (svshelter.org) in honor of her willingness to help those without shelter.
