Anne Marie (Schreiber) Schrauth, 87
SIERRA VISTA —Anne Marie Schrauth, August 8, 1933 — February 28, 2021, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, at home in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
She was the daughter of Erwin J. Schreiber and Elsa A. Bomberg.
Married Victor J. Schrauth August 17, 1962 in Batavia, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by mother Elsa 1968, father Erwin 1982, brother Paul 1994, half-brother William Reinke, 1994, brother Carl, 2007, brother John, 2008, husband Victor J. Schrauth, 2015, sister Elsie, 2016, daughter Paula vanRoggen, 2018.
She is survived by sons: Victor and Michael, daughters: Clare and Theresa, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Rosary and Services will be held at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 10 at 9:45 a.m.
