SIERRA VISTA— Anthony Christopher Toto was born in Trenton, New Jersey on September 30, 1932, to Carmella and Christy Toto. Following his graduation from Princeton High School, he enlisted in the Army. He met and married Faye Moore on October 1, 1965, and they lived in several places before making their final move to Sierra Vista in 1987. He is survived by his wife, Faye; his brother, Joseph (Nancy), of Princeton, New Jersey; two children, Faye Anne Coakley and Cheryl Lee Cheek (Steven); three grandchildren, Christopher Wagner, Michelle Ecret, and Jessica Johnson; and eight great-grandchildren. A service of Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Sierra Lutheran Church located at 101 N Lenzner Ave, Sierra Vista, Arizona, at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow immediately after the service.
