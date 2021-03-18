SIERRA VISTA — Anthony Ciaramitaro, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, March 16, 2021 with family by his side. Anthony, son of the late Vincent and Nicolena (Cottone) Ciaramitaro was born in Gloucester, Massachusetts on July 17, 1945.
He resided in Gloucester for 10 years before moving to Sierra Vista. He graduated from Buena High School and has resided here for the past 65 years.
Anthony worked for the City of Sierra Vista and then as an inspector in Civil Service on Fort Huachuca where he retired from. He also was a volunteer for the Sierra Vista Fire Department. He was an avid fan of old cars, golden oldies, and country music.
In addition to his parents, Anthony was predeceased by his wife Gloria J. (Stroud) Ciaramitaro who died July 13, 2020, a son Scott Walker, three brothers, Leo and his wife Linda, Sam and his wife Sally, and Frank, and a sister Rose and her husband Pat.
He is survived by his children: Cynthia Johnson (Matthew), Christopher Ciaramitaro, Richard Walker, and Vicki Walker, two brothers: Jim Ciaramitaro (Bea) and Joe Ciaramitaro (Sue), his grandchildren: Lauren Falk, Kyle Johnson, Danielle Greenberg (Bru), Raymond Ciaramitaro, Shannon Ciaramitaro, Max Ciaramitaro, Britini Beverford, Christopher Reynolds and James Reynolds, great grandchildren: Chloe Phillips, Robert Falk, Andie Ray Falk, Addisyn Greenberg and Jaxon Greenberg.
A funeral home service for Anthony will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Home 830 South Highway 92 Sierra Vista. A visiting hour will precede the service on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Anthony’s family requests memorial contributions in his memory be made to the American Cancer Society-Arizona, PO Box 81409, Phoenix, Arizona 85069.
