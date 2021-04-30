Anthony Lee Stewart, 23

MIAMI — Anthony Lee Stewart, of Miami, Arizona and previously Sierra Vista, Arizona. Passed away on April 23, 2021 in Phoenix Arizona. Anthony was born to Valerie Stewart in Tucson, Arizona.
He loved sports, playing football and basketball for Miami and Globe schools, and also playing video games with his cousins and friends. He was a kind and loving person always helping others and taking care of his animals.
Anthony graduated from CAS High School in Sierra Vista on October 31, 2016.
He is survived by his mother, Valerie Stewart, father, Robert Zache, step-father, Kenneth McDaniel, brothers: Robert Zache and Joseff McDaniel, and sister, Valrie Brie McDaniel. Grandparents, Robert (JoAnn) Zache of Globe and Dorothy (Leon) Behrends of Sierra Vista. Great grandmother Molly Bright of Safford. He is also survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who will miss him.
He was preceded in death by his beloved Poppa Lee Roy Stewart; great grandfather, Thomas Bright, great grandmother, Liz Zache, uncle, Inez Rea, cousins Johnny Rea and Robert Moore.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.