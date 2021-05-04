DOUGLAS — Antonia Aira Morris passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest, parents Constantino and Manuela Aira, brother, Dominic Aira. She is survived by her five children, Cecilia Greth (Chacho), Virginia Morris, Mary Morris Bond, (David), Ernestine Morris, Ernest Morris (Heidi), Sisters Josephine Escarcega, Christine Aira, Sarah Saavedra (Manuel). She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Amy Martinez (Danny), Stephen Greth (Veronica), Robert Greth (Angelica), Allison Greth, Emily Morris, Carly Morris and two great grandchildren, Daniel and Sabell Martinez.
She was Mama Tonia to David Escarcega (Robyn, Kimberly, Melissa), Richard Escarcega (Typhannie, Ricky, Lindsay, Sareah, Lita, Selene), Manny Saavedra (Angie, Nick, Josh), Annette Fennelly (Rob, Liam, Aiden), and Michael Saavedra.
Her laugh could shake the whole house, her food could bring anyone and everyone together and she wasn’t afraid to skip anyone when playing Phase 10. We will always remember hearing her say “I love you mijita(o)” for ever and ever.
The family is thankful to the Haven of Douglas staff for taking such good care of her during her short stay as well as Brown-Page Mortuary.
A Rosary was recited on Saturday, May 1, 2021. A Memorial will be held at a later date.