Antonio ‘Tony’ Carbajal, 51

WILLCOX — Antonio "Tony" Carbajal of Willcox passed away in Phoenix on October 27, 2021, at the age of 51. He was born in Douglas, Arizona on May 1, 1970, to Antonio A. Carbajal and Rachel V. (nee Guerrero) Carbajal. Tony was a graduate of Catalina High School in Tucson, was a Conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad for the last seventeen years, loved playing softball, golf, and smoking cigars. On October 11, 2010, in Willcox he married his wife Patricia who survives him. He is also survived by his children Eric, Gregory (Maylee) and Andrew and two loving grandchildren Stephany and Bubba. Tony's mother Rachel (Noe) Morales and his siblings Arturo Carbajal, Armando (Sandra) Carbajal, Lisa (Derrick) Scott, Alicia (Jose) Casillas, Rosalea Romero and Jose Luis Romero also survive him along with numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his father Antonio and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A Celebration of Life and Rosary will be held noon on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Willcox Elks Lodge with a visitation beginning at 11:00 am. Private cremation will follow. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.