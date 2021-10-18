If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Ara Sarkis Kotchikian, 55, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away in Sierra Vista on September 24, 2021.
Ara was born on August 5, 1966 in Beirut, Lebanon to Sarkis and Dikranouhie (Dounkian) Kotchikian. All of those that knew and loved this incredible man, remember him as kind, loyal, humble, and a “gentle giant”. He was a devoted son, father, and husband.
Among his many accomplishments, Ara received a Bachelor’s degree at Wayland Baptist University.
He proudly served in The United States Army for 23 years, and upon his retirement on February 2, 2016, his rank was Chief Warrant Officer (CW3). During his distinguished career he received many awards some of which included the Bronze Star from his service in Operation Iraqi Freedom, the Meritorious Service Medal, 3-Army Commendation Awards, 7-Army Achievement Awards, Joint Meritorious Unit Awards, 4-Army Good Conduct Medals, 2- National Defense Service Ribbons, the Global War on Terrorism Service Ribbon, the Korea Service Ribbon, and several other prestigious awards.
Ara is survived by his wife Julie A. (Rodriguez) Kotchikian, and sons, Christian and Joel Kotchikian, and many more beloved family members.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Friday, October 29, 2021 at La Purisma Retreat Center, 10301 South Stone Ridge Road, Hereford, Arizona to celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial for Ara at 1:00 pm. Military Honors will be followed after the funeral mass at LaPurisma Retreat Center. Burial will be private at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Family members serving as pall bearers will be Denny Carlson, Sam Simonian, Joe Rodriquez, Arron Childress, Sam Plasencio, Jr., Morrison Conway, Christian Kotchikian, and Joel Kotchikian.
Hatfield Funeral Home of Sierra Vista has been entrusted with the services. Please leave online condolences for the family at hatfieldfh@cox.net