Archie Edward Davis, 89
SIERRA VISTA — Archie Edward Davis passed away peacefully at his home on July 9, 2019, at the age of 89. He was the son of Lyman and Ethel (Sloderbeck) Davis and was born in Marion, Indiana. Archie served in the US Army in Korea.
He attended Franklin College and graduated with a degree in economics and business administration in 1957. Archie married the love of his life, Nellie Davis, in 1957. On May 25, 2019, they celebrated 62 years of marriage. Archie was employed in “cost accounting” for many years. They made their home in Sierra Vista, Arizona, in 1992. Archie loved the Lord and was an active member of Village Meadows Baptist Church. He was known as the man who loved to tell puns.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nellie Davis, their daughter, Debbie (Chris) Hughes, and their grandson, Jeremy of Texas. He is also survived by a sister, Florence Smith, of Indiana and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thanks to the Village Meadows Baptist Church family and Casa de la Paz Hospice for their prayers, care, and support. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Village Meadows Baptist Church Widow’s Mite.
Services are Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Village Meadows Baptist Church with a reception to follow. Internment, with military honors, will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at noon in the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.