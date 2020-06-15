Arden Allen, 86

Arden Allen, 86

SIERRA VISTA— On June 1 2020, Arden Allen went to join his maker in heaven and to finally be reunited with his loving wife, Carolyn Allen, who preceded him in death in 2013. She was and remained his one and only love in his life since their marriage in December of 1951. Arden was born on February 23, 1934 to Russell and Margaret Allen in Reno, Pennsylvania and went on to serve his country for most of his life in the U.S. Air Force and the Wyoming Air National Guard. Although he lived and passed in Sierra Vista, Arizona, he always considered his home to be in the mountains of Wyoming at his cabin, where he will be buried next to Carolyn. Arden is survived by three children–Scott (wife Karen), Deborah, and Ashley (wife Val); his four grandchildren Robert, Rebekah, Steven, and Kathryn; and his eight great grandchildren. He will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by all that knew him. A memorial service in Sierra Vista will be held at a later date.

Tags

Load entries