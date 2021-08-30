If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — We regretfully announce the passing of Arlene Oros of Douglas, Arizona on August 8, 2021.
Arlene was one of the strongest and bravest women to ever walk this earth. As a child Arlene was fascinated with her microscope. Our family was blessed to have her as a sister and mother. Arlene graduated from Douglas High School in 1971. After graduating, she devoted herself to raising her only son and caring for her many nieces and nephews.
Arlene was a firecracker and could be bribed to help with just about anything for a banana split. The whole family will miss listening to her play the piano.
Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, Luis and Manuela Oros. She is survived by her son, Anthony Oros, and her siblings Lynda Kesselring (Robert), Art Oros (Lori), Diana Comaduran, Marty Oros (Lourdes), and Lisa Lucero.
The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. There will be a memorial service at 11:00am on September 4th, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Saturday, September 4, 2021 11:00 AM.