Arlie D. Rauch, 73

SIERRA VISTA — Arlie D. Rauch born (December 19, 1947) went to be with the Lord on December 15, 2021. Arlie was beloved by all and lived a life well served in Christ. He will be missed by his wife of 50 years, Ruth Rauch. Together they built a life bringing four children into the world. Arlie was the pastor of churches in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Montana. He also made a living as a piano tuner/technician as well as working for Mayflower as a mover. Arlie enjoyed motorcycle touring and was the Membership Director for Turbo Motorcycle International Owners Association. He also really enjoyed gardening, playing chess and music. Arlie was involved in directing and singing in community choirs and playing in community bands. He also taught lessons on the trumpet.
Arlie is survived by his loving and adoring wife Ruth; his daughters Merrily (Hans) Wolters and Renessa (Sy) Belohlavek; his sons Andrae (Monica) and Carmody (Christy); nine grandchildren; his sister Ila Hagen; and his brother Harry (Myrna). He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Ida Rauch.
Please join Arlie’s family to celebrate God’s goodness and faithfulness at a service on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 5:30 PM, at First Baptist Church, Sierra Vista, Arizona. To view the livestream service go to https://arlieandruth.wixsite.com/website
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, will support a solar generator for Alpha, a mission school in Brazil run by long-time friends. Funds may be sent to First Baptist Church, Rauch Memorial, C/O First Baptist Church, 1447 S 7th St, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635. Please indicate Rauch Memorial (memo).