TEMPE–With great sadness, the family of Armando “Mando” Aurelio Dominguez announce his passing on July 10, 2019 with his mother Lillian and daughter Danielle by his side. Mando was born in El Paso, Texas on April 20, 1974 to Armando Dominguez and Lillian Taylor Flores. He was 45 years old. Mando was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he remained an active member. Mando was a devoted and loving father to his children. They were his whole world. Mando was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Lakers Fan. He would ensure the family wore their Cowboys jerseys on game days, as well as any other day during the football season. Mando loved riding horses with his grandfather, LaSelle and spending time with his extended family on the family ranch in Mexico. Growing up, he was the protector of his siblings, especially his sisters Shannon, Allie and Christie. With the birth of each of his children, Mando found a renewed zest for life. He unconditionally loved his children and all of his family. He had a huge heart and would help anyone in need.
Mando is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents LaSelle and Arletta Taylor of Safford, paternal grandparents Aurelio Dominguez and Refugio Arrendondo, daughter Krystal Alexia Dominguez, sisters Shannon Tracey Dominguez and Christina Michelle Dominguez, and uncles Stewart Taylor and Carlos Taylor. Those left to mourn Armando’s death are the children he loved and adored, Danielle Dominguez, Dominic Vasquez, Andrina Esmeralda Ontiveros, Alexia Dominguez, and Armando Taylor Dominguez, his parents Armando (Frances) Dominguez, Lillian (Rolando) Taylor Flores, siblings Allison (Joshua Scott) Levesque, Diego (Leyla) Flores, Dante (Morgan) Flores, Hailey Flores, Hollie Flores, Keith Flores, Rene (Lori) Polanco, Daniel (Jeanette) Ramirez, Gabriel Dominguez, Laura (Marco) Dominguez, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on July 19, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Taylor Chapel, in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Private burial services will be conducted in Mexico at a later date.
