SIERRA VISTA — Arnold Daniel Nordhagen, 76, died Friday, December 18, 2020 at Canyon Vista Medical Center, in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Arnold, or “Arne”, as many called him, was born on February 18, 1944, in Plentywood, Montana, to his parents Milo Nordhagen and Anna Marie Louise Nordhagen (Madsen). He was raised on the family farm, just north of Westby, Montana. He graduated salutatorian from Westby High School in 1962, and attended The University of Montana before transferring to Bethany Bible College in Santa Cruz, California and graduating with honors in 1966. He moved to Peru after graduating and met Lucy Lui in March, 1968.
He married Lucy on March 8, 1969, in Lima, Peru. They went on to have three daughters: Arla, Jessica, and Lisa. He and Lucy lived in Peru for a short time before moving to California, then Montana. They remained in Montana for three years while he pastored and carried mail.
They moved to Douglas in late 1972, then to the Double Adobe area a few years later, where they made their home for the remaining time of his life. Arne was a devoted member of Valley Bible Church, and he taught there for almost 50 years. His teaching was primarily aimed at turning others to the need for salvation, and he spent countless hours serving on church committees and ministering to people in the community. He was a theologian at his core, studying his countless books and his Bible on a daily basis. His primary legacy was the humble and faithful influence he left his family and other people during his lifetime.
Arne gifted us many songs that he wrote over the years, as well as many sermons. In one particular sermon, he wrote, “Love should be greater, faith stronger, joy fuller, peace deeper, God should be nearer and dearer. A progressing Christian should be holier, wiser, livelier - more and more possessed by God, obsessed with God. His light should have upped its voltage. When we look back on this life, from an eternal perspective, I know that 99% of us will ask ourselves, ‘Why didn’t I hunger and thirst, seek, knock, and ask?’ Apply yourself to seek God.”
Arne enjoyed working in his garden, feeding the birds each morning, and visiting his many friends across the valley. He often enjoyed writing and composing music and playing his piano, guitar, and other instruments. He enjoyed going on trips to visit his daughters and granddaughters, and his many family and friends around the country and in Peru. He was never one to turn down a Peruvian meal and drink his Inca Cola.
Arne is survived by his beautiful wife, Lucy, and their three daughters and their families: Arla Little and her husband, Steve, of La Habra, California; Jessica Ross and her husband, Jason, of Tucson, Arizona; and Lisa Cannito and her husband, John, of Las Vegas, Nevada. He is also survived by his six granddaughters: Zoe and Leah Little; and Anna, Grace, Madeline, and Sarah Cannito.
He is also survived by his sister, Peggy Downey (Dennis Swanson), of Apple Valley, Minnesota; a brother, Kenneth Nordhagen, of Westby, Montana; and a brother, Mark Nordhagen, of Westby, Montana. Arne was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Brian Downey.
His memorial will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Valley Bible Church in Double Adobe, Arizona at 1:00 p.m. Due to the current circumstances, only family members will be allowed to be present in the sanctuary. The service will be broadcast via shortwave radio to the church parking lot, allowing for those who wish to attend, to listen from the safety of their vehicles. The service will also be recorded, and a link will be provided upon request, for those who cannot attend, yet wish to honor Arne.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to InterVarsity, a non-profit organization supporting college students, that Arne and Lucy were involved in and support. https://donate.intervarsity.org/
For any additional information, please contact Valley Bible Church at 520-221-7592 or Steve Knorr, at: pastorsteveknorr@gmail.com. Additionally, there will be a memorial service in Westby, Montana in early July.
