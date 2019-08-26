Arnold J. Lodes, 80
HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA— Arnold J. Lodes, 80, of Hershey, Pennsylvania, formerly of New Baden, Illinois and Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on August 22, 2019, in the Hershey Medical Center.
He was born September 4, 1938, in New Baden, Illinois, son of the late George and Emma Lodes.
Mr. Lodes was a retired federal systems analyst; a U.S. Air Force Veteran; and attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hershey.
Arnold is survived by; wife, Anita Lodes of Hershey; sons, John Lodes of Sierra Vista, and Jason Lodes of Bellingham, Washington; daughter, Dani Lodes-Cooper, (Diane Cooper) of Bellingham; granddaughter, Khristina (Luke) Brandtman; great-grandchildren, Aiden & Liam Brandtman and Naomi & Whitney Powell; sisters, Alice Maxfield, Mary Billhartz and Becky Shaefer and brother, Ralph Lodes.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Ethridge; and brothers, Laverne and George Lodes.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 Cocoa Ave., Hershey. The family will begin receiving guests at 10:00 a.m. Private interment will be in the Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, Pennsylvania 17033 or an organization of your choice.
Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., of Hershey, is handling the arrangements.
Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
