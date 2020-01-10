HUACHUCA CITY–Arthur Ostrander III passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 at the Arizona State Veterans Home in Tucson, Arizona.

Art joined the Army and was in the Vietnam war and was proud to serve his country for 10 years when he had a head injury while on active duty.

Art is survived by his wife, Eileen, niece Angie and Matt Reiter and their children Bryce and Karah, nepher Ronnie Trott and his son Caden, brother-in-law Ron and Chris (all of Ohio) and very dear friends Cindy and Matt Johnson (of Sierra Vista).

Art was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Anita Ostrander.

A private service will be held at a later date.

