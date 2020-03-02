Arthur E. Chavira, 60
Sierra Vista — Arthur passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 with his family by his side at Canyon Vista Medical Center. Arthur, son of Lucy M. (Espinoza) Chavira and the late Bernardo B. Chavira, was born in Silver City, New Mexico on August 10, 1959. Those who knew Art were blessed to have crossed paths with him. He was an amazing man who had a deep love for his country, friends and family, living daily by his mantra “respect be respected.” We will miss him dearly.
Arthur was raised in Hurley, New Mexico and graduated from Cobre High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University. He served his country with the United States Marines in Okinawa and Korea attaining the rank of Lance Corporal. Arthur also did a brief stint as a Hot Shot in California.
Arthur worked on Fort Huachuca as a Logistics Manager for the past 31 years. He enjoyed coaching soccer and softball, as well as riding his trail bike. Arthur loved all sports especially Baseball and NASCAR Racing. His “man cave” was his favorite place to be drinking Coors Banquet Beer after a day of detailing vehicles or just having friends over for some brewskies!
He is survived by his wife Mary Jo Schneiders; his mother, Lucy M. (Espinoza) Chavira; two sons, Phillip A. Chavira and Nicolas M. Chavira; daughter, Amari T. Hill; a stepdaughter, Heather N. Muffler; his brother, Eusebio E. Chavira; sister-in-law, Lillian Chavira; sister-in-law, Kristi Kilbourne and brother-in-law, Ken Kilbourne.
Funeral services will be held at Kino Hall of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Ken Kilbourne will be officiating followed by USMC Military Honors for Arthur being held in the Chapel at 2pm at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldiers Trail, Sierra Vista.
Hatfield Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
