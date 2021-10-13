Arthur Francis Nieto ‘Art’, 94

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Arthur Francis Nieto “Art”, age 94, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away in the Life Care Center on September 29, 2021. He was born on March 30, 1927 in Los Angeles, California to Manuel Nieto and Eva Batista Nieto.
Art graduated from Cathedral High School and instead of attending USC as planned, he felt the call of duty. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946 and received a battlefield commission while he served during the Korean War. Art served the Army as a Chemical Officer and retired in 1970 as a Lieutenant Colonel.
He is survived by his daughter Angela Coolidge of West Virginia and son Anthony (Tony) Nieto of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel Nieto and Eva Batista Nieto, son John Michael Nieto, spouse Margie Morlock Nieto, former spouse Ruby Payton Nieto.
Services to be held at the A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary located at 710 W Bethany Home Drive, Phoenix, Arizona. Public viewing is Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 5-8. Scripture Service is Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 11:30. Interment will follow services at the National Cemetery located at 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona.
A special thank you to the Life Care Center and Valor Hospice of Sierra Vista for the excellent care they gave Art.