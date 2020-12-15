Arthur M. Carabeo, 73
TUCSON — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearest brother, uncle and loving godfather, Arthur M. Carabeo. There are many aspects that will be missed and remembered about Art. He enjoyed socializing and being with family and friends. He truly loved his trips to the White Mountains. He dreamed of returning there one day. Those trips were shared with loved ones and consisted of fishing, hunting, campfires and laughter. His request was to have some ashes placed beside his cousin Mary Helen, who she referred to as ”her shadow,” in the White Mountains. He also enjoyed the Fourth of July spent in Bisbee. He was known as a mucking and drilling champ for many years. He will always be remembered for having a very big heart, always willing to help others. Art will be deeply missed, forever in our hearts, and never forgotten.
Art is survived by Herb (Barbara) Carabeo, Gloria (Larry) Castillo, Rosie (Tony) Teran, Val Carabeo, Marcie Escalante, Bill (Rose) Carabeo, Irene (Johann) Bayer, Liz (Jorge) Encinas, Linda Carabeo and a large extended family. Preceded in death by parents Heriberto and Josephine; and brothers Leonard and Mike.
We’d love to have everyone physically present but unfortunately that isn’t possible. In the future when St. Pat’s reopens in Bisbee, Arizona then we will be celebrating his dear life. We will be having a mass at Our Lady of Fatima on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Please feel free to join us through the YouTube link provided below. https://tinyurl.com/ArthurMass A sincere thank you to all of those who have reached out with your condolences, love and support.
