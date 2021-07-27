TUCSON — Arthur M. Carabeo, 73, there are many aspects that will be missed and remembered about Art. We will always remember him for having a very big heart, always willing to help others. Memorial mass will be held on Aug 14, 2021 at 11:00a.m. at St Patrick's Church in Bisbee, 100 Quality Hill Rd, Bisbee, AZ 85603.

