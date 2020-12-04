Arthur M. Carabeo, Sr, 73
BISBEE — Arthur M. Carabeo Sr. of Bisbee, Arizona joined God in Heaven on November 30, 2020 at 3:42 pm., 73 years young.
Our Dad was a wonderful, kind, caring, brave, and gentle soul with a heart of gold. Often he put the needs of others before his own. He was a respected, responsible, and hardworking licensed contractor with a love of woodworking, workmanship, and detailed craftsmanship. He built and repaired countless homes throughout Bisbee and Arizona. He was extremely creative and loved to tinker, a true inventor at heart. He was a cross country star that had set many records. Dad was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved bow hunting elk in the White Mountains as well as deer, rabbit, dove, quail, and frogs in the High Lonesome with family and friends. He was a Champion rock driller, holding the title for many, many years. Our Dad was extremely strong and playful, loved life, westerns, telling stories, dancing, and socializing. He loved nature and being adventurous. He was also very protective of us and very proud of all our endeavors. He excelled as a Tata, never missing a single basketball, baseball, graduation, or any of our other family events. He enjoyed camping, playing poker, going to movies, hockey games, and sports events with his children, and attending family reunions, birthday parties, and gatherings. We are genuinely grateful Dad and will treasure and cherish all the memories, laughter, antics, values, and lessons you have shared with us. You are truly amazing, one of a kind, our inspiration, our role model, our real-life hero. We know that you will be watching over each of us from heaven forever strong, forever loving, forever kind. Dad, you were a selfless man, who could always be counted on to lend a helping hand.
Your legacy will continue to live on through us, your daughters, Sonya (Mark) Kuchta, Danette (Van) Hartwigsen and son Art Carabeo Jr. as well as through your grandchildren Daniella (Zach), Marisela, Marco, Isaac, Ryan, and great-grandchildren Noah and Ezekiel. You are now reunited in Heaven with your son, our brother Edward; grandson Ben; father and mother Heriberto and Josephine Carabeo; brothers Leonard and Mike; and nephews. He is survived by his six sisters, three brothers and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Out of respect for our Dads wishes, in which he did not want it on his conscience to be the cause of any COVID super-spreader event that could potentially harm another we will honor his wishes and instead host, when it is safe to gather again, a Celebration of His Life at St. Patrick’s Church and also at a secondary location TBD. We hope you join us. If you have any stories, videos, or photos you wish to share with us we would love to hear and see them. Please send C/O Art Carabeo 8097 S. Carbury Way Tucson, Arizona 85747. In lieu of flowers we ask that you honor and show respect for our Dad by doing a random, unexpected act of kindness for another, he would love that.Thank you to all those who have prayed for our Dad and have shown us nothing but love and support. We are grateful.
