BISBEE — Arthur W. Taylor, 82, of Bisbee passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, April 7,2021 surrounded by his family at his home. Arthur son of late William N. and Dorothy E. (Kerringer) Taylor was born in Carrollton, Illinois on February 12, 1939.
Arthur was preceded in death by his wife Josephine (Garcia) Taylor and his sister Anna Mae Trappey.
He is survived by two sons: William E. Taylor (Alaine) and Jesus A. Taylor, two daughters: Dorthea M. Burgess (Daniel) and Ramona L. Rojas (Alfred), grandchildren: Anna Rojas, Elyse Rodriguez, Alfredo Rojas, Erin McMahon, Leah Jetty, Wesley Taylor, Ashleigh Taylor, Heather Taylor, Cody Taylor, Colton Taylor and DJ Burgess; great grandchildren, Tristan Hodges, Kylie Jetty, Javier Jetty, Arianna Rodriguez, Dayne Nelson, Harley Taylor, Braelyn Taylor, Alaina McMahon, Whitley Taylor, Logan Rodriguez and Cody Taylor.
Arthur was raised in Carrollton and attended local schools until he joined the United States Army on May 9, 1956 specializing in communications. He served his country for 20 years and retired on November 30, 1976 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. Arthur served during the Korean War and two terms of service during Vietnam and was awarded several medals.
Arthur resided in Bisbee for 44 years and was a member of the VFW Post 836 of Bisbee.
After retiring from the Military he worked as a Semi-Truck driver for CTI, Echo, and CJ Johnsons and then became partners with his sons William and Jesus Taylor with their own trucking company. Arthur loved to go fishing and camping at Patagonia Lake and loved to play the guitar and sing.
Memorial gathering will be April 17th at 1pm at his home, please contact Ramona for directions 520-249-8177. Funeral service will be held April 19th at the Veterans Cemetery in Sierra Vista at 11am. Masks are required.
