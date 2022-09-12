GLENDALE — Arturo Lavander Vargas, 86, of Glendale, Arizona, passed away on September 5, 2022.
Arturo was born on August 9, 1936, to Vicente and Librada Vargas in Bisbee, Arizona. After he graduated from Bisbee High School in 1954, where he played Center for the Pumas football team, Arturo started his first job as a delivery truck driver for a large laundromat.
It was there that he met María Ross with whom he fell in love. In 1956, Arturo began what would be a 42-year career in multiple roles including machinist, security guard and crane operator at Phelps Dodge. He and María married in 1958 and went on to have two children, Art Jr., and Lupita. They were happily married for nearly 57 years.
In 1998, Arturo retired from Phelps Dodge to spend his time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He enjoyed reading, traveling, visiting and socializing with relatives, especially his brother, Manuel, and watching sports, sometimes in person with his family.
Arturo was preceded in death by his wife, María, who passed in 2015. He is survived by his son Art Jr. and his wife Brenda, his daughter Lupita and her fiancée Allan, his brother Manuel, his three grandchildren Vincent, Zachary and Deneira, and many nieces and nephews.
Que descanses en paz querido papá, tata, tío y amigo.
Services will be held at St. Patrick Church on Higgins Hill in Bisbee on September 30, 2022. A Rosary will begin at 10:00 AM followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery at approximately 12:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at the VFW (1326 AZ-92, Bisbee, Arizona) starting at 1:30 PM.