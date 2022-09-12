Arturo Lavander Vargas, 86

GLENDALE — Arturo Lavander Vargas, 86, of Glendale, Arizona, passed away on September 5, 2022.

Arturo was born on August 9, 1936, to Vicente and Librada Vargas in Bisbee, Arizona. After he graduated from Bisbee High School in 1954, where he played Center for the Pumas football team, Arturo started his first job as a delivery truck driver for a large laundromat.