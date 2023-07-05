Arva Darlene Manjarres, 72

CASA GRANDE—Arva Darlene Manjarres, 72, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Sierra Vista, Arizona on June 13, 2023, after a brief illness.

Arva was born on November 4, 1950, to Ilene Ruth (Iserhoff) and Gordon Edwin Judd in Chapleau, Ontario, Canada. She immigrated to the United States with her family as a teenager and as an adult, she proudly became a US citizen.

Tags