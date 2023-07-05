CASA GRANDE—Arva Darlene Manjarres, 72, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Sierra Vista, Arizona on June 13, 2023, after a brief illness.
Arva was born on November 4, 1950, to Ilene Ruth (Iserhoff) and Gordon Edwin Judd in Chapleau, Ontario, Canada. She immigrated to the United States with her family as a teenager and as an adult, she proudly became a US citizen.
She married in 1968, a marriage that produced her only daughter, Sonya. After that marriage ended, she met the love of her life, Eddie, and they married on April 18, 1972. That marriage produced her two sons Gary and Shane.
She held multiple jobs throughout her life, but her greatest passion and joy was caring for her family, who she placed above all else. She dedicated her life to being the best wife, mom, grandma, nana, great grandma, daughter, and sister she could be, and she was the best. She loved angels, butterflies, roses, and anything purple. She excelled at cooking and was an amazing seamstress. She did diamond art painting and recently started gardening. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t make.
Arva was preceded in death by her husband Heriberto “Eddie” Damiano Manjarres; parents Gordon and Ruth Judd; parents in-law Edmundo and Maria Manjarres; brother Gary Gordon Judd, brother-in-law Edmundo “Mundito” Manjarres and nephew Daniel Logan Brown.
She leaves behind to mourn and continue her legacy, her children Sonya (Steven) Downer, Gary (Aimee) Manjarres, Heriberto “Shane” (Shannin) Manjarres; grandchildren Steven (Amanda) Downer, Jessica (Eric) Rosas, Christopher (Jordan) Downer, Taylor Manjarres, Shane M. Manjarres; step-grandchildren Mark and Addison Sarosi, Ciaran Ortiz; great-grandchildren Joshua Downer, Gabriel, Aiden and Savannah Rosas; sisters Donna (Edward) Judd-Padilla, Kimberly (Jon) Janssen; brothers Kirby (Betty) Judd, Rodney Judd, Kevin (Brenda) Judd; sister-in-law Rose Marie Monks; numerous nieces and nephews; a multitude of extended family members in the US and Canada; many dear friends; and her precious fur babies Rusty and Ricky.
A memorial service will be held on July 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at J. Warren Memory Gardens, 525 N. Peart Road, Casa Grande, Arizona with a luncheon to follow.