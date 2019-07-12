Astrid Hildegard Henderson, 68

Date of Death: July 10, 2019

Funeral Services: Visiting hour July 15, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., memorial service at 4:00 p.m., Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. Burial is private.

