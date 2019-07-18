Astrid "Star" Henderson, 68

SIERRA VISTA— Astrid Henderson is also known as Star, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista, AZ.
She was born March 3, 1951, in Hammerling, Berlin to Werner Willi and Hildegard (Frieda) Becker. She married Grady Henderson on November 23, 1974, in Washington D.C. Astrid worked professionally in the field of medicine for approximately 20 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), most notably for Life Care Center in Sierra Vista, AZ. She was known by her co-workers as having unwavering compassion and a strong work ethic.
Astrid was most known for having a huge heart and lived her life to the fullest by helping others. Astrid lived by faith and had a trusted and respected place in her church. Her hobbies included her love for animals, more specifically horses, an elaborate doll collection and spending time with her family.
Astrid is survived by her husband, Grady; children, Grady David, Patrick, and Vanessa Marie Henderson; grandchildren, Vanessa Chantelle Farnsworth, and Anthony James Henderson; mother, Hildegard Frieda Becker; siblings, Peter Becker and Carola Becker.
"Family for always no matter what."
